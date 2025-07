On this week’s edition of Le Show, Harry brings us regular features like News of A.I., News of the Atom, A Trip to the Memory Hole, News of the Godly, The Side Effects of the Week, The Apologies of the Week, News of Crypto-Winter, and News of the Warm. He’s also got some great music to share, as well as some thoughts about the distractions coming from the felon-in-chief.