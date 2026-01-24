© 2026 WWNO
Le Show
Le Show For The Week Of January 25, 2026

By Harry Shearer
Published January 24, 2026 at 9:10 PM CST
On this week’s edition of Le Show, Harry brings us regular features like News of Microplastics, News of A.I., News of Crypto-Winter, News of the Warm, News of the Godly, News of Smart World, News of the Atom, The Apologies of the Week, The Side Effects of the Week, and News of Musk Love. He also considers Donald Trump’s opinions about Greenland and NATO, gives Oracle’s Larry Ellison a chance to speak, and plays great music themed around the encroaching winter blast expected to impact large parts of the country.

Le Show US Newssatirecomedypodcastharry shearer
Harry Shearer
