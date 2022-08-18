National Radio Day celebrates a century of broadcast history

On Louisiana Considered, brothers Marshall Pierite and Harold Pierite, Sr. of the Tribal Council of the Tunica-Biloxi join us to share some life lessons. Also, in recognition of National Radio Day, Len Apcar of the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication shares some thoughts on radio’s contributions over the last century and looks ahead to its future. This segment of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. To listen to the full episode, click the play button above.

National Radio Day is celebrated on Aug. 20, a date chosen because the Detroit station 8MK (now known as WWJ) began broadcasting on that day in 1920. To learn more about the history of radio and how misinformation and social media have changed the way readers relate to reporting, we are joined by Len Apcar, who holds the Wendell Gray Switzer, Jr. Endowed Chair in Media Literacy at LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication.

The names Marshall and Harold Pierite, Sr. have been in the news a lot lately, and for good reason. Marshall Pierite is chairman of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and has previously served in multiple elected positions on the Tribal Council. This year, the Native American Finance Officers Association (NAFOA) honored him with the Tribal Leader of the Year award.

Harold Pierite, Sr. serves as a board member of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe and as chief of the tribe’s police department. He was appointed to the Louisiana State Police Commission in 2017, and was inducted into the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame.

The Pierite brothers joined us to discuss their years of service to the Tunica-Biloxi tribe in Louisiana and to share their advice for future leaders.

