How GUMBO, a new state program, is expanding broadband in rural Louisiana

On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we hear an update on the Jackson water crisis and learn about efforts to increase monkeypox vaccination rates. We also discover how a new state grant will expand broadband access in rural areas and learn about a new community college program for legal scholars. This episode originally aired on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.

Access to reliable fast internet is a problem in many parts of Louisiana, particularly rural and economically disadvantaged parts of the state. Now the GUMBO grant program is seeking to change that. Laura Arvin , one of the members behind the push for broadband expansion, tells us about bringing internet service to East Carroll Parish in north Louisiana.

But first: We get an update on the unprecedented water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi after its main water facility failed following recent flooding. While the water pressure is now somewhat stable, officials say there is a small margin for error. Mississippi Public Broadcasting’s Kobee Vance tells us how officials are navigating the current crisis and what the city needs in order to have a more sustainable water supply.

Then: Hundreds of thousands of people visited New Orleans over the weekend for the city’s 50th anniversary of Southern Decadence — its annual LGBTQ community festival and parade. Shalina Chatlani of the Gulf States Newsroom tells us how health officials used the event as an opportunity to promote and administer the monkeypox vaccine.

And finally: Baton Rouge Community College has entered an agreement with the Southern University Law Center to eliminate employment obstacles for students and to encourage more graduates to enter the legal field. The agreement will also remove barriers for BRCC students by offering them services to help with expungement of previous justice related issues. Dr. Willie Smith, chancellor of Baton Rouge Community College, tells us more.

