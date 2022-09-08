Why Louisiana may overhaul its electric market system and open up the field to competition

On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we hear why the state is considering opening up the electric market to competition. We also learn about an upcoming fundraiser for pediatric oncology and hear a vignette from late New Orleans commentator Ronnie Virgets. This episode originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.

Louisiana is considering overhauling its electric market. This would divide up the monopolies that have controlled power generation and distribution for decades and open up the market to competition. The Advocate’s Sam Karlin tells us how this possibility has caused a stir at petrochemical plants and the utility companies Cleco and Entergy.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the St. Baldrick’s Foundation is raising money for pediatric oncology grants through a unique approach: haircuts. Drew Morock, an organizer with St. Baldrick’s, tells us about an upcoming bar event where volunteers can donate their hair to cancer patients while raising money for the organization.

New Orleans writer and commentator Ronnie Virgets was a local favorite. He passed away in 2019, but left us with a trove of meandering remembrances that cover a wide berth. Today we re-air one a piece on one of our favorite topics: radio.

