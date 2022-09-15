Meet the New Orleans 'Night Mayor,' the new leader of the city's Office of Nighttime Economy

On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we speak with Howie Kaplan about his new government role that focuses on the city’s nightlife economy. And, in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, we hear about the fight to end the disease across the country. This episode originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.

Between jazz halls, dance clubs, and plenty of bars, New Orleans has no shortage of offerings if you're looking for a vibrant nightlife. But NOLA after hours isn’t just fun — it's also economically advantageous. And now, a new position from the Mayor’s Office is singularly focused on the aspects of the Crescent City that come to life after dark.

Howie Kaplan is the owner of The Howlin Wolf, manager of the Rebirth Brass Band, and now the first director of the New Orleans Office of Nighttime Economy. He joins us for more on his new role as “Night Mayor.”

But first on Louisiana Considered, we talk about the many organizations that are raising money for research and patient support during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Last week, we learned about the St. Baldrick's Foundation, which functions to support the attrition of patients with reduction of the disease.

Dr. Charles Hemenway from the LCMC Children’s Hospital joins us today for more on the field of pediatric oncology and the fight to end childhood cancer.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karl Lengel. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

