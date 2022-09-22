In Diary of a Misfit, Casey Parks explores southern queerness in a surprising journey of acceptance

Hurricane season isn’t in the rearview mirror quite yet as a system in the Atlantic is expected to soon become a tropical depression. Meteorologist Dan Holiday joins us for updates on impending weather.

When Casey Parks came out as gay in 2002, she believed her family would never accept her. That was until her grandma told her about Roy, a “woman who lived as a man,” and was largely accepted for it in the small town of Delhi, Louisiana. This sent Casey on a decades long journey to discover the truth about Roy’s life while reckoning with her own queer, Southern identity.

Louisiana Considered managing producer Alana Schreiber spoke to Washington Post reporter and author Casey Parks about how her investigation into the life of Roy Hudgins led to her new book, Diary of a Misfit.

Acclaimed photographer Steve Rapport has decades of experience capturing rock musicians and performers. Now, listeners can see his work at a French Quarter gallery. Rapport joins us today to discuss his career and this latest exhibition of his extraordinary rock catalog.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karl Lengel. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!