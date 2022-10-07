2022 midterms: Abortion is central issue for candidates in upcoming Louisiana election

Last Sunday, Saints fans from around the world gathered to watch their team play against the Vikings in London as part of the NFL’s International Series — a set of regular season games played overseas. London-based reporter Jonah Goldman Kay attended the game and brought back this story on the fan experience for Who Dats abroad.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade was not only fueled by activists and politicians. Corporations also played a major part. The Gulf State’s Newsroom’s Shalina Chatlani tells us how some oil and gas companies have been supporting the anti-abortion movement in the Gulf South for years.

And, it’s Friday which means it’s time to talk politics with The Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s Editorial Director and columnist Stephanie Grace. Today we discuss upcoming Louisiana elections – including one political ad about abortion rights that’s causing a stir.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Patrick Madden. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.