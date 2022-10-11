How upcoming Moth events and a new French news program emphasize storytelling on "the front porch"

Earlier this month, Louisiana Public Broadcasting, in partnership with Télé-Louisiane, released the first of eight episodes of La Veillée, a new weekly news program that takes a look at the happenings of Louisiana’s French-speaking communities, all told in French. Executive Producer of Louisiana Public Broadcasting, Linda Midgett, and CEO/Cofounder of Télé-Louisiane, Will McGrew, tell us more.

For the past few weeks, team members of The Moth, a nonprofit storytelling collaborative, have been traveling throughout the south hosting workshops as part of The Moth Pop Up Porch Tour. The Moth’s Artistic Director, Catherine Burns, and The Moth New Orleans Regional Producer, Maryam Foye, tell us when we can see this pop up porch in New Orleans, and why “the porch” serves as a community gathering place.

But first, We start the show by exploring the concept of guaranteed income programs -- the idea that the best way to help Americans is through regular cash payments. Dozens of cities have launched pilot programs recently and the Gulf States Newsroom’s Stephan Bisaha spoke with attendees in a recent conference in Atlanta to find out more.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz and our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

