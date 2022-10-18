Amid war, Kyiv City Ballet comes to Louisiana with traditional dance and message of resistance

Last Spring, the New Orleans Public Library launched a new music streaming service. But unlike Spotify or iTunes, this website exclusively features artists in the Big Easy. NPR’s Scott Simon takes a deep dive into this newly-released project, Crescent City Sounds.

When the Kyiv City Ballet went on tour last February, dancers had no idea they’d be stuck abroad for 8 months due to the war. Now, they’re embarking on their inaugural US tour, making stops in both New Orleans and Lafayette.

Kyiv City Ballet artistic director Ivan Kozlov and New Orleans Ballet Association executive director Jenny Hamilton tell us more about these upcoming performances, and the importance of sharing Ukrainian artistic expression even amid an ongoing war back home.

The NOLA project opens its 18th season with a world premiere adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull. This modern spin, The Seagull; or, How to Eat It, takes audiences on an immersive outdoor experience in the New Orleans Museum of Art’s Besthoff Sculpture Garden Amphitheater. The Nola Project’s co-artistic director A.J. Allegra tells us more.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz and our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!