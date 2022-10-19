Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge pays tribute to D.C. Mardi Gras with new exhibit

Nearly a dozen companies that wrote property and homeowners insurance policies have gone under since the devastating hurricane seasons of 2020 and 2021. This has led to a crisis in Louisiana’s insurance industry, and now lawmakers are paying attention. Capitol Access reporter Paul Braun tells us more about this mounting insurance crisis and how legislators are responding.

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and numerous state and local officials are using this time to draw awareness to cybersecurity issues. Larissa Millet and Ryan Smith, information systems security engineers of Stephenson Technologies, inform us on how to better protect our devices in a work-from-home world, and tell us about their upcoming cyber-security demonstration event.

Some might say it’s never too early to start thinking about Mardi Gras – and the Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge might agree. Earlier this week, the museum unveiled its new exhibit, “Carnival in the Nation's Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball.” Museum Division Director and exhibition designer Rodneyna Hart tells us more about what this classic Louisiana event looks like in D.C.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!