Louisiana Considered

This podcast looks at recovery and rebuilding in Lake Charles after 4 major natural disasters

Published November 8, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST
Tarp-covered roofs in Lake Charles in July 2021, almost a year after Hurricane Laura.
Ben Depp / American Public Media
Danielle and Al Guillory moved into a camper in their front yard while they fought their insurance company for damages from Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta. The storage container at right held their furniture.
Ben Depp / American Public Media

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Here's what it featured:

From the Water Main at American Public Media, season 2 of the podcast, In Deep, takes listeners to Lake Charles, Louisiana to learn how residents are recovering from two hurricanes, an ice storm, and empty promises from the government.

Investigative reporter for APM Reports and podcast host Lauren Rosenthal tells us more about those forced to rebuild and relocate, as well as the volunteers who do anything possible to keep their community afloat.

Jazz lovers and photo enthusiasts can unite at the West Baton Rouge Museum where a collection of largely unseen photographs gives viewers a rare behind the scenes look at singer Billie Holiday. Museum executive director Angelique Bergeron tells us more about the exhibition, Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic.

But first, Today is election day in Louisiana and across the country. WRKF’s Paul Braun joins us for last-minute voting information and the elections to watch out for.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh. 

Diane Mack
"This is NPR's Morning Edition, at 89.9 WWNO. Good Morning, I'm Diane Mack."
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
