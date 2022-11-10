Why NPR’s Planet Money started a record label to release a 47-year-old song by a Baton Rouge artist

In 1975, when prices at the grocery store and gas station were higher than anyone could remember, Baton Rouge musician Earnest Jackson wrote a song about inflation -- something Americans know quite a lot about these days. But despite his relative success in the local music scene, and the incredible success of many of his former bandmates, Jackson never quite got his big break.

Nearly 50 years later, Planet Money’s Sarah Gonzalez and Erika Beras decided to start their own record label and release Jackson’s “Inflation” song. Today, they join us for more on what they discovered in their deep dive into the music and record label industry.

Plus, the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra – the oldest professional orchestra in the state – is opening its season tonight with a concert of American music. WRKF’s Adam Vos spoke with BRSO guest conductor Chad Goodman about what to expect at the performance.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karl Lengel. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!