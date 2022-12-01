Hear from the candidates facing off in the 3rd district Public Service Commissioner runoff

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Here's what it featured:

The race for Public Service Commissioner in Louisiana’s third district is heading to a runoff, pinning 18-year incumbent Lambert Boissiere III against Baton Rouge environmental activist, Davante Lewis. Both candidates join us independently to discuss the race and what they hope to accomplish in the position.

And, Vox Feminae, the New Orleans-based female vocal ensemble that specializes in century-old musical treasures, is preparing for its holiday program. Rehearsal director and music professor, Charlotte Pipes, joins us to share the ensemble’s music – and their history – ahead of the upcoming performance of early Christmas songs, Wassail Wassail.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karl Lengel. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!