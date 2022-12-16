© 2022 WWNO
New Orleans Public Radio and Classical Radio Network Holiday Programming Schedule 2022-2023

Louisiana Considered

Katrina rebuilding program prioritized the wealthy over the poorest residents, ProPublica reports

By Patrick Madden,
Alana Schreiber
Published December 16, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST
Jennifer Zdon
/
The Times-Picayune
A woman walks by a growing pile of debris dumped at the approved Katrina dump site on the neutral ground between West End Boulevard and Pontchartrain Boulevard, on Oct. 10, 2005.

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Here's what it featured:

For years, low-income residents of New Orleans have said the Road Home program – a federal rebuilding effort in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina – paid them less to rebuild their homes compared to wealthier residents. Now, there’s new data to back that up.

Investigative reporter David Hammer of WWL-TV and Jeff Adelson from The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate join us to dig into their investigation into the program’s shortcomings for ProPublica. The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace also joins in on this conversation.

The story of the 1955 murder of Emmett Till and the activism of his mother, Mamie Till Mobley, have gained renewed interest thanks to a recent TV miniseries and a Hollywood film. Now, a new traveling exhibit — currently on display in Birmingham— is going deeper. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Taylor Washington reports how the exhibit is aiming to inspire local change.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Patrick Madden. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts. 

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Patrick Madden
Patrick Madden joined WWNO in 2019 as its first-ever Regional News Director, overseeing news reporting at WWNO, as well as our partner station WRKF Baton Rouge. Madden also serves as one of the hosts of Louisiana Considered, and co-hosts Friday's Politics Roundtable on Louisiana Considered with Stephanie Grace, columnist for The Times-Picayune | The Advocate.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
