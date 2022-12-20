Learn about the immersive, historical play that details New Orleans’ 1892 General Strike

Thousands of Cameroonians have come to the U-S. to seek asylum since 2017. At least 200 were sent to Mississippi and Louisiana, where immigration judges were much less likely to side with asylum seekers than in other parts of the country.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Bobbi-Jeanne Misick has been digging into the region’s thorny immigration system with Type Investigations. Today, she brings us one man’s story.

The play, “The Family Line,” from Goat in the Road Productions, tells the story of interracial labor organizing in late 19th Century New Orleans leading up to the General Strike of 1892. Now the immersive, creative show is extending its New Orleans run for a second time. Co-directors Chris Kaminstein and Richon May join us with the details.

As holiday festivities ramp up with parties, decorations and food, it’s important to keep the safety of our pets in mind. Ginger Guttner, Communications Manager with the LSU school of Veterinary Hospital Medicine, joined WRKF’s Karen Henderson with more information on looking after our four-footed family members.

