Tulane won its first major bowl in 83 years. What might this mean for the school’s football future?

On Monday, Tulane University amazed the nation when the school’s football team won the 2023 Cotton Bowl, beating football powerhouse USC 46-45. The historic game is the Green Wave’s first major bowl win since the Sugar Bowl in 1935.

For more on the game, Louisiana Considered’s Managing Producer Alana Schreiber spoke with Tulane wide receiver Jha’Quan Jackson about the historic win and what this means for the future of Tulane football.

Louisiana’s Early Steps program is a statewide effort to provide early intervention services to infants and toddlers who have developmental delays and disabilities. But Louisiana is enrolling fewer children into this program compared to other states. Libbie Sonnier, executive director of the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children, tells us how we can better support children in need of these special services.

In Louisiana, we are still mourning the loss of Walter “Wolfman” Washington, a legendary local guitarist and singer who passed away in late December. He was a member of the band the Roadmasters, and often collaborated with artists like Irma Thomas, Joe Krown, and Russell Batiste Jr. To honor his legacy, take a listen to Wolfman’s performance of “Use Me Up,” at the 2020 virtual Crescent City Blues and BBQ Festival.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!