Voting maps proposed by Republican state officials could change who counts as Black in Louisiana

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Here's what it featured:

A push from Republican state officials could specifically dilute the voting power of Black people by changing who counts as Black in voting maps. This would further gut the increasingly fragile Voting Rights Act.

Hansi Lo Wang covers voting for NPR, and he reported this story for the podcast, Code Switch. He joins us for more on the impacts of tightening legal definitions of race.

Across the country, and especially in Louisiana, we are already seeing migration due to climate change. But rather than relocate further from the rising waters of Lake Pontchartrain , residents of Mandeville are simply building their homes higher, making them more flood resistant. NPR’s Amy Scott of Marketplace has the story.

But first, with the US House of Representatives in a stalemate in electing a Speaker of the House, some eyes are turning from California’s Kevin McCarthy to Louisiana’s Steve Scalise. The Times-Picayune | The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace joins us for more.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Patrick Madden. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

