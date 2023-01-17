How two New Orleans Opera houses are bringing modern, jazzy approaches to traditional works

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Here's what it featured:

The Marigny Opera House is celebrating a musical homecoming as Italian mezzo-soprano Mattea Musso returns to New Orleans to reprise an award-winning composition of the Salve Regina by local composer Tucker Fuller. Musso, Fuller and The New Resonance Orchestra director Francis Scully, joins us for more.

And in other opera news, The New Orleans Opera debuts Charlie Parker’s Yardbird. This new work by Daniel Schynder is based on the jazz saxophonist’s dream to bridge the worlds of classical and jazz music. We hear more from Martin Bakari, acclaimed tenor cast as Parker in the performance.

Yesterday, Selma, Alabama hosted its annual march to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year's parade came as the city was recovering from a strong tornado that struck it last week, killing six people. Troy Public Radio's Kyle Gassiott has the story.

