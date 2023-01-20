How the Bogalusa Heart Study has contributed to cardiovascular research over the last 50 years

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Here's what it featured:

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Bogalusa Heart Study. Started in 1973, this study looks at the impact of vascular and metabolic changes on health throughout the lifespan. And, it's one of the longest ongoing health studies of a diverse, semi-rural southern community.

Director of the Tulane Center for Lifespan Epidemiology Research, Dr. Lydia Bazzano tells us about the profound impact this study has had on various fields of research over the last half century.

This weekend, the American Red Cross of Louisiana will head to Baton Rouge for a day of installing free smoke alarms. WWNO’s Karl Lengel speaks with Ed Bush, Executive Director, Capital West Chapter in the Louisiana Region for the American Red Cross, to learn more about this event and hear how to mitigate fire risks.

Late last year, the Environmental Protection Agency announced that 53 million dollars would go out to communities across the nation to monitor air pollution. One of those recipients is the Cherokee community in Pascagoula, Mississippi where community members there have been sounding the alarm for a decade. But as the Gulf States Newsroom’s Danny McArthur reports, many are skeptical that the new testing will fix their problems.

