The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School is awarded for surmounting pandemic obstacles

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Here's what it featured:

The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School in Baton Rouge will be recognized next week by the State Department of Education for its progress and development despite extraordinary obstacles. During the ongoing pandemic, the school managed to go from an F to a C rating in just a few years.

Nadia Seals, director of virtual school at Southern University Laboratory Virtual School, tells us about the institution’s extraordinary progress.

Today marks the beginning of Cinema on the Bayou , a Lafayette film festival that will offer screenings of nearly 200 films over 8 days. As the second oldest juried international film festival in Louisiana, Cinema on the Bayou, will present features and documentaries from around the world while also highlighting local films and filmmakers that celebrate Louisiana culture and history. Festival director Rebecca Hudsmith joins us for more.

But first, Louisiana lawmakers are headed back to the capitol for a seven-day special session all about insurance. WRKF’s Paul Braun tells us why officials plan to set aside $45 million for cash incentives to lure insurance companies back to the state

