LSU launches new modeling system to better predict flooding after hurricanes

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Here's what it featured:

Last week, two Baton Rouge area elementary school teachers were recognized with the Milken Educator Award, a nationwide honor sometimes described as “the Oscars of Teaching.” Today, the two teachers, Dereka Duncan and Elise Frederic , tell us more about this accomplishment.

When a hurricane strikes, it’s not just the immediate wind and rain damage that causes concern. Many are also forced to grapple with flooding, and often, as in the case of Hurricane Katrina, the water rises and stays for days at a time.

Now, the LSU Department of Oceanography and Coastal Science and the Center for Computation and Technology are working to better predict flooding after hurricanes with a new computer modeling system. Associate professor George Xue tells us how this modeling will help communities prepare for disasters.

With carnival season underway we are going back to the archives to hear some of our favorite Mardi Gras stories from years past. Today, in collaboration between WWNO’s Thomas Walsh and StoryCorps, we bring you a 2015 conversation between two Mardi Gras Indians, Littdell “Queen B” Bannister and Mary Jones, who discuss sewing personal pride into each stitch of their costumes.

