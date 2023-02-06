Baton Rouge law enforcement aims for positive traffic stop interactions with new program

Baton Rouge law enforcement recently adopted the new program, LightsOn! The initiative seeks to transform traffic stops from punitive interactions to more supportive encounters, where officers can provide drivers with vouchers rather than tickets. Christopher Csonka, Executive Director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, tells us what this new program will entail.

For years, people have been flocking to Louisiana’s Springfield Wellness Center to receive NAD treatment. NAD, which stands for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, is a serotonin-boosting coenzyme which has long been used to treat conditions like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson's. But Springfield is the first center to use the treatment for addiction.

For more on this treatment, its effectiveness, and where it might be headed, we are joined by Springfield Medical Center Founders Paula Norris Mestayer and Dr. Richard Mestayer, along with former patient and current outreach coordinator, Patrick Uloth.

Mardi Gras season is well underway, and while some younger people might attend parades with nothing more than a cup for drinks and a bag for throws, for parents of young kids, going to a parade involves a checklist: carseat, stroller, and maybe even a ladder. In 2005, NPR’s Chris Rose watched a parade from on top of a ladder he brought for his children. Today, we are going back to the archives to bring you this story.

