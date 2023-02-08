An aging YMCA facility in Baton Rouge is set to turn into affordable apartments

Law enforcement officers from outside of the New Orleans area will head to the Crescent City to help with policing and security during Mardi Gras. But in the past, outside officers have not always had to follow the city’s rules and regulations. Verite’s Richard Webster tells us more about the consent decree that will give the NOPD oversight of the incoming officers.

Last month, the YMCA in Baton Rouge’s mid-city announced plans to renovate its aging facility and replace it, in part, with affordable apartments. These new units are meant to help address housing needs in the region. Christian Engle, CEO of YMCA of the Capital Region tells us more.

Next week, The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra in Lafayette will present a concert of romantic musical masterpieces, featuring the sultry sounds of the saxophone for its Valentines Day concert. Mariusz Smolij, artistic director of the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra, and Karèn Devroop, saxophonist, join us for more.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

