Louisiana Considered

An aging YMCA facility in Baton Rouge is set to turn into affordable apartments

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published February 8, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST
A. C. Lewis YMCA 2.jpg
1 of 2  — A. C. Lewis YMCA 2.jpg
Proposed A.C. Lewis YMCA
Courtesy of Christian Engle
ASO.StarWars.20220923.086.jpg
2 of 2  — ASO.StarWars.20220923.086.jpg
Acadiana Symphony Orchestra
Courtesy of Acadiana Symphony Orchestra

Law enforcement officers from outside of the New Orleans area will head to the Crescent City to help with policing and security during Mardi Gras. But in the past, outside officers have not always had to follow the city’s rules and regulations. Verite’s Richard Webster tells us more about the consent decree that will give the NOPD oversight of the incoming officers.

Last month, the YMCA in Baton Rouge’s mid-city announced plans to renovate its aging facility and replace it, in part, with affordable apartments. These new units are meant to help address housing needs in the region. Christian Engle, CEO of YMCA of the Capital Region tells us more.

Next week, The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra in Lafayette will present a concert of romantic musical masterpieces, featuring the sultry sounds of the saxophone for its Valentines Day concert. Mariusz Smolij, artistic director of the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra, and Karèn Devroop, saxophonist, join us for more.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh. 

Louisiana Considered
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is also the voice of Baton Rouge's local news every afternoon during All Things Considered.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
