From the Czech Republic to Cape Verde to Uruguay, we look at carnival celebrations around the world

It’s Carnival season in Louisiana and around the world. Yes, you’ve heard of Mardi Gras, and you might be familiar with Carnaval in Brazil, but during this time of year there are multiple festivals around the globe all culminating in some sort of Tuesday celebration. There’s Dance to the Beat in Colombia, Battle of the Flowers in France, Masquerade in Italy, Goa in India, and the list goes on.

Today we are joined by three guests from around the world to tell us about international carnival traditions. Writer and local historian Raymond Johnston joins us from Prague in the Czech Republic to tell us about the festival, Masopust; travel blogger Freddy Gomes joins us from Rotterdam in the The Netherlands to discuss Shrove Tuesday in Cape Verde, Africa; and Diego S. López, who works for Carnaval del Uruguay chimes in to tell us about celebrations in Montevideo. Plus, we have Julia Bentolila Hahn from Brooklyn, New York who joins us as a translator.

