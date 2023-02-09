© 2023 WWNO
Louisiana Considered

From the Czech Republic to Cape Verde to Uruguay, we look at carnival celebrations around the world

By Karl Lengel,
Alana Schreiber
Published February 9, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST
Murga don timoteo , inaugural parade of Carnaval del Uruguay
Courtesy Diego Stasieniuk Lopez
Shrove Tuesday in Cape Verde, Africa
Sidneia Newton
Masopust in Prague, Czech Republic
Raymond Johnston / expat.cz
Murga la clave in Carnval del Uruguay
Courtesy of Diego Stasieniuk Lopez
The Mandinga Parade in Sao Vicente, Cape Verde
Courtesy of Freddy Gomes
Masopust in Prague, Czech Republic
Raymond Johnston / expat.cz

It’s Carnival season in Louisiana and around the world. Yes, you’ve heard of Mardi Gras, and you might be familiar with Carnaval in Brazil, but during this time of year there are multiple festivals around the globe all culminating in some sort of Tuesday celebration. There’s Dance to the Beat in Colombia, Battle of the Flowers in France, Masquerade in Italy, Goa in India, and the list goes on.

Today we are joined by three guests from around the world to tell us about international carnival traditions. Writer and local historian Raymond Johnston joins us from Prague in the Czech Republic to tell us about the festival, Masopust; travel blogger Freddy Gomes joins us from Rotterdam in the The Netherlands to discuss Shrove Tuesday in Cape Verde, Africa; and Diego S. López, who works for Carnaval del Uruguay chimes in to tell us about celebrations in Montevideo. Plus, we haveJulia Bentolila Hahn from Brooklyn, New York who joins us as a translator.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karl Lengel. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh. 

Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated over two decades of on-air experience and is currently WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for “Louisiana Considered”. He holds a BS in Professional Management from Nova Southeastern University and an MFA in Film and Theatre from the University of New Orleans.
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
