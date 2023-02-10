Making Mardi Gras accessible: How Krewe of King Arthur accommodates for riders with disabilities

Organizers of the Mayor Cantrell recall in New Orleans are pushing for more signatures before the February 22 deadline to bring the question to the ballot. The Times-Picayune | The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace tells us what to expect as the deadline fast approaches.

With loud noises, tightly-packed crowds, and objects flying left and right – a Mardi Gras parade might not seem like the friendliest space for people with disabilities. Thankfully, there are some krewes that are specifically focused on finding ways to make their floats and parades accessible for riders with disabilities. And perhaps no Krewe is better known for this than the Krewe of King Arthur.

Louisiana Considered's Alana Schreiber spoke with three King Arthur Krewe members, Dr. Rose Angelocci, Mary LeBlanc, and Loretta Brehm, to learn how their krewe is making Mardi Gras more accessible.

It’s a bittersweet day at WWNO and WRKF as we say goodbye to our news director, Patrick Madden. But before his departure, Patrick tells us how he fell in love with journalism, what he will remember most about reporting in Louisiana, and shares some advice for aspiring journalists.

Courtesy of Dr. Rose Angelocci Loretta Brehm (right) meeting with Rosa (center). When Rosa asked the Make A Wish Foundation to meet a real queen, Loretta, as Queen of King Arthur, came to her home.

