A Streetcar Named Desire – the classic New Orleans-based play – takes on new life as a ballet

Heart disease, high blood pressure, and hypertension are not only common in the Gulf South, but they also disproportionately impact Black communities. That’s why some doctors are teaming up with churchers for medical intervention. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Shalina Chatlani visited a church to learn how parishioners are spreading the gospel on how to stay healthy.

Just in time for Mardi Gras season, New Orleans trombonist and composer Delfeayo Marsalis and The Uptown Jazz Orchestra released a new collection of carnival hits. Marsalis joins us for more on this new album titled, Uptown on Mardi Gras Day.

The Marigny Opera Ballet continues its ninth season with the premiere of A Streetcar Named Desire. The ballet is based on the classic Tennessee Williams tragedy set in 1940’s New Orleans. Choreographer Diogo de Lima , dancer Lauren Guynes and artistic director Dave Hurlbert tell us more about transforming this tragic play into a dance performance.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!