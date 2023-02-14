© 2023 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
louisianaconsideredlogo
Louisiana Considered

A Streetcar Named Desire – the classic New Orleans-based play – takes on new life as a ballet

By Diane Mack ,
Alana Schreiber
Published February 14, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST
marigny opera ballet.png
1 of 2  — marigny opera ballet.png
Lauren Guynes, dancer, as Blanche Dubois in the Marigny Opera Ballet's premiere of Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire
Courtesy of Marigny Opera Ballet
DELFEAYO MARSALIS_2023_Press_Photos-01.jpg
2 of 2  — DELFEAYO MARSALIS_2023_Press_Photos-01.jpg
Delfeayo Marsalis, Trombone
Eric Waters

Heart disease, high blood pressure, and hypertension are not only common in the Gulf South, but they also disproportionately impact Black communities. That’s why some doctors are teaming up with churchers for medical intervention. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Shalina Chatlani visited a church to learn how parishioners are spreading the gospel on how to stay healthy.

Just in time for Mardi Gras season, New Orleans trombonist and composer Delfeayo Marsalis and The Uptown Jazz Orchestra released a new collection of carnival hits. Marsalis joins us for more on this new album titled, Uptown on Mardi Gras Day.

The Marigny Opera Ballet continues its ninth season with the premiere of A Streetcar Named Desire. The ballet is based on the classic Tennessee Williams tragedy set in 1940’s New Orleans. Choreographer Diogo de Lima, dancer Lauren Guynes and artistic director Dave Hurlbert tell us more about transforming this tragic play into a dance performance.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts. 

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Diane Mack
"This is NPR's Morning Edition, at 89.9 WWNO. Good Morning, I'm Diane Mack."
See stories by Diane Mack
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
See stories by Alana Schreiber