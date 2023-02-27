LSU digital footlocker preserves memories, memorabilia of veterans in new computerized catalog

Personal items belonging to active-duty military and veterans, like handwritten letters, emails, photos and social media posts, help humanize the American war experience and can become part of our shared history — that’s if they aren’t lost, forgotten or destroyed. An LSU researcher is now offering resources to help make sure that doesn’t happen.

Edward Benoit III, associate professor at the LSU School of Library & Information Science, recently began the Virtual Footlocker Project. He tells us more about how this online portal preserves veterans’ personal collections.

Mosquito bites can spread diseases like malaria, dengue fever and, as we’re familiar with in Louisiana, West Nile virus. Mosquito tests usually require human volunteers, but a new research partnership between Tulane and Rice Universities is now using synthetic skin made with a 3D printer.

Sam Jameson, a postdoctoral fellow with Tulane University’s School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, tells us more about the benefits of this new research method.

But first up on Monday’s Louisiana Considered, Alabama has some of the strictest laws on prenatal drug use in the country. And running afoul of them can cost thousands of dollars, leaving a woman with a felony record and facing the prospect of giving birth in prison. But advocates and reproductive health providers say there’s got to be a better way. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Maya Miller looks at alternatives for pregnant women when addiction is criminalized.

