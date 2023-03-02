The Road to Damascus weaves a biblical story with a fairy tale in a modern lens

ArtSpot Productions' The Road to Damascus is a solo performance that uses the story of Saul, or St. Paul’s conversion experience, as a metaphor for awakening to the persecutorial nature of white supremacy. It also weaves in a modern retelling of Little Red Riding Hood to explore how sexual trauma leads some women to cause harm to themselves and others. We hear more from writer and performer Kathy Randels.

Mardi Gras may be over, but festival season has only just begun, with St. Patrick’s Day, French Quarter Fest, and Jazz Fest just around the corner. One challenge to all of these events is accessibility. You have to physically be able to go to parades, concerts, and balls, which can be especially difficult for the elderly, many of whom have physical limitations or disabilities.

Thankfully, at St. Margaret's at Mercy nursing home, if you can’t go to the Mardi Gras, they bring the Mardi Gras to you. Louisiana Considered’s Alana Schreiber has the story.

A former Catholic church in New Orleans' Marigny neighborhood is quietly evolving into a multi-use performance and event space. Julian Mutter, CEO of The New Marigny Theatre at Church of Arts and Sciences and WWNO board member, tells us how this space is transforming into a hub of creativity and community.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karl Lengel. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!