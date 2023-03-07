New Orleans’ French Film Festival is back! Here’s what you need to know

Last Sunday marked the 58th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery March that ended in what we know today as Bloody Sunday. But just six weeks ago, a devastating tornado ravaged the city and recovery efforts are still underway. WBHM’s Cody Short traveled to the community to find out more about what this year’s annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee means to residents.

The internationally renowned contemporary dance company, MOMIX, is heading to the Crescent City as the New Orleans Ballet Association presents their latest work, ALICE! Artistic director Moses Pendleton tells us how this performance was inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic, Alice in Wonderland.

The 26th Annual New Orleans French Film Festival kicks off this week. It’s one of the longest running foreign language festivals in the country with both in-person screenings and a virtual cinema. Clint Bowie, Artistic Director of the New Orleans Film Society, joins us with the details.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!