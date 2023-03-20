© 2023 WWNO
Louisiana Considered

A film festival and a bass ‘fishtival’: Here are 2 events to check out in New Orleans this weekend

By Karen Henderson,
Alana Schreiber
Published March 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT
Fishing in City Park
Dora, featured in the documentary film, Give Light: Stories from Indigenous Midwives
The Patois Human Rights Film Festival is back for its 20th year in New Orleans. This year’s films present a range of topics from indigenous midwifery to Louisiana communities fighting climate change.

Jazz Franklin, filmmaker and collective member of the Patois Film Festival, tells us more about this year’s event.

The nation’s oldest freshwater fishing tournament is back, as the 74th annual Big Bass Rodeo and Fishtival returns to New Orleans’ City Park this weekend.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries outreach and education manager Danica Williams joins us with some history on the event and details on this year’s tournament.

But first, immigrants detained in a Louisiana ICE detention center attempted to stage a hunger strike recently. It ended after just two days, but they say they want their grievances to be heard. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Bobbi-Jeanne Misick spoke with one of the men detained at the facility.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts. 

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
