Imported seafood is outpricing domestic producers in Louisiana. This bill seeks to change that

If you listened to the first episode of our new podcast Sea Change, you’ll know that local seafood producers are being outprices by foreign importers. But recently, Congressman Clay Higgins re-introduced legislation that would increase scrutiny on imported seafood, holding them to the same standards that domestic seafood is subject to.

George Barisich , a third generation commercial fisherman, member of the Louisiana Shrimp Association, and president of the United Commercial Fishermen's Association, joins us for more on the potential upsides of this bill.

Starting at the beginning of April, the federal government began cutting off pandemic-era relaxation of the rules on Medicaid enrollee verification. This marks the beginning of a massive $196 million Medicaid dis-enrollment process, potentially presenting a hardship to vulnerable people in need of government assistance.

Julie O'Donoghue reported on this story for the Louisiana Illuminator and she joins us today for more.

Baton Rouge is gearing up for a celebration this evening when the LSU women’s basketball team will parade throughout the campus to commemorate their March Madness win. While no one has denied the talent on the court, many attribute the victory largely to Kim Mulkey, the head coach who transformed this team and led them to victory in her second year on the job.

Jeré Longman , native of Eunice, Louisiana, LSU alumnus, and is a long-time sports reporter for The New York Times joins us to discuss Mulkey, her quirks and her controversies.

