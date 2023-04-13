Why the Jefferson Parish School Board is closing down several schools ahead of next academic year

Last week, the Jefferson Parish School Board approved a plan to shut down six schools, relocate two others, and build two new ones. This would send thousands of students to different buildings by the start of the next school year, which is just five months away.

Blake Paterson has been reporting this story for the The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate. He joins us for more on how students, parents and educators are responding to these sweeping changes.

Earlier this month, Governor John Bel Edwards and members of Ochsner Health and Delgado Community College cut the ribbon on the new Ochsner Center for Nursing and Allied Health. This new nursing program was established to meet the demand for medical professionals in Louisiana by offering flexible schedules and scholarship opportunities.

Dr. Cheryl Myers, Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs and College Provost for Delgado Community College, and Dr. Missy Sparks, Vice President of Talent Management in Human Resources at Ochsner Health, give us the details.

But first, it’s Thursday and that means it’s time to catch up on this week in politics with Stephanie Grace, columnist and editorial director for the The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate. Today, we break down Governor Edward’s final state of the state address, including what he had to say about abortion access and the death penalty.

