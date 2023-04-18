Autobiographical one-man show about the life of playwright August Wilson is coming to New Orleans

Parts of the South Mississippi Delta have suffered from chronic flooding for generations, but coming up with a solution has been controversial. The pumps that could prevent flooding could also damage the wetlands there. In recent months, the Environmental Protection Agency started pursuing a fix once again, and The Vicksburg Post has been covering how all of this impacts residents.

Anna Guizerix is the managing editor of the paper. She spoke with the Gulf States Newsroom’s Danny McArthur to discuss how the South Delta got to this point.

New Orleans veteran actor Lance E. Nichols returns to the stage, taking on the autobiographical role of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson. He joins us for more on this new production at Le Petit Theatre, named “ How I Learned What I Learned.”

Historic architecture meets modern innovative renovations as the Preservation Resource Center (PRC) of New Orleans brings back its spring tour. PRC executive director Danielle Del Sol tells us about the eight private homes opening their shutters for public view.

