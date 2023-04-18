© 2023 WWNO
Autobiographical one-man show about the life of playwright August Wilson is coming to New Orleans

By Diane Mack ,
Alana Schreiber
Published April 18, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT
Nichols.jpg
1 of 2  — Nichols.jpg
Lance E. Nichols, New Orleans actor
Courtesy of Lance. E Nichols
1026 N Carrollton-9369.jpg
2 of 2  — 1026 N Carrollton-9369.jpg
A home featured on the Preservation Resource Center's 2023 Spring Home Tour
Sara Essex Bradley / Courtesy of the Preservation Resource Center of New Orleans

Parts of the South Mississippi Delta have suffered from chronic flooding for generations, but coming up with a solution has been controversial. The pumps that could prevent flooding could also damage the wetlands there. In recent months, the Environmental Protection Agency started pursuing a fix once again, and The Vicksburg Post has been covering how all of this impacts residents.

Anna Guizerix is the managing editor of the paper. She spoke with the Gulf States Newsroom’s Danny McArthur to discuss how the South Delta got to this point.

New Orleans veteran actor Lance E. Nichols returns to the stage, taking on the autobiographical role of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson. He joins us for more on this new production at Le Petit Theatre, named “ How I Learned What I Learned.”

Historic architecture meets modern innovative renovations as the Preservation Resource Center (PRC) of New Orleans brings back its spring tour. PRC executive director Danielle Del Sol tells us about the eight private homes opening their shutters for public view.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

Diane Mack
"This is NPR's Morning Edition, at 89.9 WWNO. Good Morning, I'm Diane Mack."
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
