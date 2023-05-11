Tunica-Biloxi Tribe to host first Pow Wow since before pandemic

Next weekend on May 20th and 21, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana will host their first Pow Wow since the COVID 19 pandemic. And tribal leadership, tribal citizens, neighboring tribes and community members are all invited to celebrate this weekend-long cultural event.

Ryan Lopez, Pow Wow committee member, tells us what it means to finally reunite in this celebration for the first time in years.

For the next few weeks, we will continue our conversations with candidates in the 2023 Louisiana governor’s race. Today we’re joined by Shawn Wilson, a democrat who served as secretary of transportation and development for Gov. John Bel Edwards. He tells us what he believes it will take for a candidate on the left to win in a red state.

But first, it’s Thursday and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with The Times Picayune / New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace. She tells us about recent failed attempts to loosen abortion restrictions in Louisiana.

