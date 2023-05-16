Bayou Boogaloo is back: Here’s what to expect at the Bayou St. John festival in 2023

Over a decade ago, FEMA gave the city $1.8 billion to rebuild schools that were damaged from Hurricane Katrina. Now 13 years later, the rebuilding project is finally complete.

Marie Fazio, reporter for The Times-Picayune, tells us more.

Carlos Miguel Prieto, who has served as the music director of the Louisiana Philharmonic since 2005, is gearing up for his last performance. Today he tells us more about his journey as a maestro, and how his contributions will be celebrated in LPO’s season finale.

It’s that time of year again: Bayou Boogaloo is heading back to Bayou St. John – and this year it comes with a twist. Executive producer of Bayou Boogaloo Jared Zellner tells us about the three-day lineup of music, food and crafts, and how this year’s celebration will become the first local music festival to be sponsored by a hemp company.

