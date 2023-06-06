It’s human v. ocean in new climate justice-themed experimental musical, ‘Ocean Filibuster’

This week, the Louisiana legislature is poised to pass a $5 million tax credit for donations to anti-abortion pregnancy centers. The bill’s author, Senator Beth Mizell, has said these centers can improve Louisiana’s crisis in maternal and infant health. But a WWNO/WRKF survey found that most provide nearly no maternal health care, nearly no reproductive health care, and some provide health misinformation.

Public health reporter Rosemary Westwood reported this story for WWNO and WRKF. She joins us now for more.

Tulane’s Summer Lyric Theatre is gearing up for its 56th season. Interim artistic director C. Leonard Raybon has chosen a selection of classic musicals to fill the summer months, beginning with Meredith Willison’s The Music Man. He joins us with choreographer/director Diane Lala for more on the upcoming performances.

Ocean science and climate justice come alive in PearlDamour’s Ocean Filibuster, a unique immersive music theater experience opening this week at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans. The work, written by Lisa D’Amour and directed by Katie Pearl is billed as an epic “human vs ocean” showdown, set in a future Global Senate. Ocean Filibuster writer and co-creator Lisa D’Amour joins us with the details.

