Everything you need to know about New Orleans Public Library’s summer fun and reading challenge

The New Orleans Public Library is reaching out to kids, teens and adults with its annual summer fun and reading challenge. The program includes two months of events, activities, book logs and prizes for readers of all ages. Amy Wander, head of the New Orleans Public Library’s youth programming, joins us to share the details.

The New Orleans Shakespeare Festival at Tulane is celebrating a major milestone, kicking off its 30th “Pearl” Anniversary with the bard’s romantic comedy Twelfth Night. AJ Allegra, who has acted in the festival several times, is making his directorial debut this year. He joins us alongside actor Mike Harkins.

But first, in February, the Biden administration announced a “once-in-a-generation” investment of $20 billion dollars toward climate-smart agriculture. In our story last Thursday, we got an up-close look at how that eco-friendly farming works. In the second part of this series, the Gulf States Newsroom’s Danny McArthur reports on efforts that also prioritize environmental justice.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

