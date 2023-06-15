How Louisiana sparked a movement of red states leaving a bipartisan anti-voter fraud system

The Electronic Registration Information Center, also known as ERIC, is a multi-state effort to fight voter fraud. The system was a rare bipartisan success story, until it was targeted by a far right campaign to dismantle it. The first state to opt out: Louisiana.

NPR’s Miles Parks traveled to Louisiana to learn how this once beloved tool against voter fraud fell victim to far right conspiracies. Today, we'll listen to his wide-sweeping investigation. Then, Parks will join us for a behind-the-scenes look at his reporting, and an update on what’s happened since.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz and our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!