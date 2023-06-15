© 2023 WWNO
How Louisiana sparked a movement of red states leaving a bipartisan anti-voter fraud system

By Alana Schreiber
Published June 15, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT
The Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC, has for years operated as a bipartisan success story in election administration. But since early 2022, the far right has targeted ERIC, with Louisiana becoming the first state to pull out of the partnership.
The Electronic Registration Information Center, also known as ERIC, is a multi-state effort to fight voter fraud. The system was a rare bipartisan success story, until it was targeted by a far right campaign to dismantle it. The first state to opt out: Louisiana.

NPR’s Miles Parks traveled to Louisiana to learn how this once beloved tool against voter fraud fell victim to far right conspiracies. Today, we'll listen to his wide-sweeping investigation. Then, Parks will join us for a behind-the-scenes look at his reporting, and an update on what’s happened since.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz and our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

