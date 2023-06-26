Ice age artifacts discovered at Louisiana’s Kisatchie National Forest

Archeologists have recently discovered artifacts in the Kisatchie National Forest that date back to prehistoric times and give insight into the lives of some of the earliest people who lived in Louisiana during the Ice Age. Forest archeologist Matt Helmer and project director for the University of Louisiana Lafayette Dr. Erlend Johnson tell us more about what they have discovered at one of the oldest and largest prehistoric sites in the state.

A recent investigation by The Guardian revealed that it took the archdiocese of New Orleans nearly 20 years to report a priest who was a confessed child abuser. According to the report, Father Lawrence Hecker, who is now 91, confessed to his superiors in 1999 to sexually molesting teens over a 15 year period. He never faced chargers.

Guardian reporter Ramon Antonio Vargas covered this story and tells us what may happen now since this long-covered up information has finally come to light.

But first, this year lawmakers in Louisiana and throughout the Gulf South spent a lot of time on legislation aimed at transgender youth. Proponents say the goal is to protect children, but medical experts say this can impact a vulnerable population, as LGBTQ people face higher risks of depression and suicide. From the Gulf States Newsroom, Drew Hawkins has the story of how one trans teenager is coping in this moment.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!