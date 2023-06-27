After devastating Sunday night loss, LSU Tigers bounce back to win College World Series

The LSU Tigers are champions once again. That’s right, earlier this year, the women’s basketball team clinched the March Madness tournament, and just last night the men’s baseball team won the College World Series.

For more on the team’s path to victory and what the future may hold for some of the Tigers biggest stars, WWNO’s Alana Schreiber spoke with LSU baseball and football beat writer for the The Times-Picayune | The Advocate, Leah Vann.

The Helis Foundation John Scott Center is kicking off their summer events with ‘Scott Fest.’ The event will celebrate the life and legacy of New Orleans artist, teacher and mentor John T. Scott with an exhibition of his unfinished work and a panel discussion.

Scott’s son and fellow artist Ayo Scott, along with project lead for the panel discussion Gian Smith, tell us more about how this exhibit offers insight into Scott’s artistic process.

The 2023 Louisiana election for governor is just five months away, and here at WWNO and WRKF, we are bringing you a series of conversations with the candidates. Today Republican Sharon Hewitt, the lone woman in the race who currently serves as the majority leader in the state Senate, speaks with the The Times-Picayune | The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace.

