Feral pigs are wreaking havoc on Louisiana farms and wildlife. Today we look at a potential solution

It’s been a year since Avis Williams started as superintendent of New Orleans public schools. She is the first woman to permanently hold the position in the district’s more than 180-year history. But as head of the only all-charter school system in the country, William’s role is unique and comes with its own challenges.

She joined education reporter Aubri Juhasz to discuss the state of the city’s schools and her plans for the year ahead.

Feral hogs are an exploding problem in Louisiana, posing threats to the environment, other animals and people. Some think we can hunt our way out of the problem, but LSU estimates there are more invasive wild pigs in the state than there are people in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport combined.

Dr. Glen Gentry, director of the LSU AgCenter’s Central Research Station, tells us about ‘pig briggs,’ a patent-pending solution to this problem he and his team are working on.

But first, it’s Thursday and that means it’s time to catch up on this week in politics with Stephanie Grace, columnist and editorial director for the Times Picayune. Today we hear whether or not lawmakers are set to override some of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ vetoes.

