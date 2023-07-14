A conversation with three of this year’s inductees into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

It's no secret that 2023 has been a big year for sports in the Bayou State, as Louisiana State University took home two championship titles in women's basketball and baseball. But LSU's accomplishments aren't the only ones worth celebrating, as the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame (LSHOF) gears up to induct this year's class honoring some of the best athletes, coaches and journalists the state has ever seen.

Walter Imahara is a six-time USA National Weightlifting Champion and longtime resident of Baton Rouge, where he runs a gardening and landscaping business. He joins us for more on his athletic career that led him from a Japanese internment camp to becoming a six-time national weightlifting champion.

The Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame doesn’t just honor former athletes, but all those who have contributed to the sporting world, including coaches, agents, journalists and broadcasters.

For more, we are joined by two other 2023 LSHOF inductees: Paul Mainieri, former LSU baseball coach who led the Tigers to their 2009 championship win, discusses his love of working with young people. And Lori Lyons, sports reporter for The Advocate, L’Observateur and current journalism and multimedia teacher at Riverside Academy, discusses the trail she blazed for women in the industry.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Kezia Setyawan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!