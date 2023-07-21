What 3 LSU students found in their investigation of a Baton Rouge murder 50 years later

In July of 1973, two FBI agents shot Milton X. Scott, a Black Muslim and LSU employee, at his front door in Baton Rouge. While Scott had been accused of deserting the army, it turned out to be a case of mistaken identity.

This year, three students at the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication, Myracle Lewis, Amelia Gabor and Birdie O’Connell, investigated what went wrong 50 years ago. They join us for more on what they discovered as they tore through more than 700 pages of FBI files and spoke with more than 30 people.

Last year, news broke that Baton Rouge was bringing back minor league hockey for the first time since the Kingfish left in 2003. And just recently, the name of the new team was finally unveiled: The Baton Rouge Zydeco.

For more on this exciting new team and what fans can expect to see as players prepare to take the ice in October, we are once again joined by Barry Soskin, owner of multiple minor league hockey teams including the brand new Zydeco.

But first, throughout the US, Black farmers make up a very small— and aging — portion of the farming population. Some older farmers in Mississippi worry about who will continue their ancestral practices of how to farm sustainably. Danny McArthur of the Gulf States Newsroom reports on their attempts to cultivate the next generation of Black farmers.

