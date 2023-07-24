How Iberville Parish residents are grappling with recent explosion at nearby Dow Chemical plant

Friday July 14, explosions at the Dow Chemical facility in Plaquemine, Louisiana rattled the homes of nearby residents. While some people have returned to business as usual, others are worried dangerous levels of pollution could have made their way into the air.

Drew Hawkins, health equity reporter for the Gulf States Newsroom, traveled to Plaquemine, in Iberville Parish, to speak to people who live near the facility. He joins us today for more on how they’re grappling with the aftermath.

This Fourth of July was the hottest recorded day in human history with multiple cities across the U.S. and the world recording record high temperatures. In an effort to help communities cool down, mayors in cities across the country – including New Orleans – are joining the Smart Surfaces Coalition , a multiyear project to bring down the heat.

To learn more about this coalition and efforts to cool down cities, we are joined by Brendan Shane, climate director for the Trust for Public Land in New Orleans, who is involved with this project.

Back in April, former Gulf States Newsroom reporter Bobbi Jeanne Misick reported on a complaint alleging sexual assault, medical neglect and abuse of a Daniel Cortes De La Valle, a man detained at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Jena, Lousiana.

Now, Misick has gotten audio of a medical emergency – and how staff treated it – from inside of the facility. She sat down with Gulf States Newsroom deputy editor Rashah McChesney to discuss what’s in the recording and what it says about the treatment of immigrants..

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!