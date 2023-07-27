How the FDA’s new blood donation guidelines will impact Louisianans

Blood Donation. Many of us think about it. Fewer of us do it. But there are many people who have been excluded from donating blood due to a variety of health issues. But recently, the US Food and Drug Administration finalized recommendations for assessing blood donor eligibility with less exclusions than before.

Dr. Tim Peterson, the medical director of the Blood Center at Tulane, joined us to discuss the updated guidelines and how this may impact Louisianans.

The Artifact Identification Program at the Poverty Point World Heritage Site holds occasional events where they invite the public to bring artifacts they have found that may be historical or archaeological. Specialists can help identify and interpret those artifacts – anything from projectile points, beads, plummets, pottery or ceramics.

Mark Brink is the park manager at the Poverty Point World Heritage Site. He spoke with WRKF’s Adam Vos for more on these artifact identification events, including one coming up this Saturday, July 29.

But first, it’s Thursday, which means it’s time to catch up on this week in politics with The Times-Picayune | The Advocate's editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. Today we discuss the upcoming gubernatorial election and what we can expect to see from candidates in the coming months.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz and our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!