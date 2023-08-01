New Orleans’ night of free gallery hopping returns with annual Fidelity White Linen Night

The 23rd annual Satchmo Summerfest kicks off this weekend! The festival celebrates the many contributions of New Orleans native son Louis Armstrong, who is recognized around the globe as a founding father of jazz. Emily Madero, CEO and President of French Quarter Festivals, Inc., joins us for more on what to expect at the events.

It’s August in the Crescent City, and that means it’s time to put on your white clothes and go gallery hopping for free in New Orleans Central Business District. New Orleans Arts District Association President Leslie-Claire Spillman tells us more about this Saturday’s Fidelity White Linen Night.

The murder of Emmett Till — and his mother’s response to it — is one of the most enduring stories in civil rights history. Last week, President Biden put that story back into the national spotlight when he established a monument honoring the Tills. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Maya Miller takes us to the Mississippi communities that have worked to keep the family’s story alive.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

