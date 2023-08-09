What the new conductor of LSU’s Golden Band from Tigerland has planned for the coming school year

Graduate assistants — those students seeking master’s degrees and PhDs at universities who often help with research and teaching courses — can sometimes struggle to make ends meet. That’s because their wages are often put directly back into the institution to pay for their degrees.

Piper Hutchinson of the Louisiana Illuminator talked with graduate assistants who are calling for higher pay. She joins us today for more on what she’s learned.

Last month, director of the Golden Band from Tigerland Dr. Kelvin Jones resigned after ten years with the program. He passed the baton over to Simon Holoweiko, who came to LSU in 2020 to serve as the band’s associate director and conductor of the Symphonic Wind Ensemble.

Today, we hear from Louisiana Considered’s assistant producer Aubry Procell in conversation with Holoweiko about his exciting new position.

We’re still in the midst of high summer temperatures here in Louisiana, and no song reminds us of the heat and the slowness quite like the George Gershwin original “Summertime.”

In 2017, host of American Routes, Nick Spitzer, took a deep dive into that song. Today, we’ll listen back to hear why the song is equally celebrated as it is controversial, and hear some of the more than 30,000 renditions.

