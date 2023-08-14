Two years since two hurricanes swept through Lake Charles, we look at ongoing recovery efforts

In 2020, Lake Charles, Louisiana was devastated by Hurricane Laura. Just six weeks later, the city was hit again by Hurricane Delta.

Today, we listen to a report from The Gulf States Newsroom’s Stephan Bisaha, who traveled to the city to speak with residents about ongoing recovery efforts. He also tells us what’s being done to fortify Lake Charles against future storms.

It’s back-to-school season, with many Louisiana schools opening their doors one week ago, and many of the state’s universities starting classes next Monday. Walter Isaacson, the Leonard Lauder Professor of American History and Values at Tulane University, will be returning to the classroom. He previously served as chairman of CNN and editor of TIME magazine.

Back in March, Isaacson was awarded a National Humanities Medal by President Joe Biden. He was honored for writing multiple biographies that have helped deepen the public’s understanding of history and inspire curiosity. Shortly after he received this recognition, he joined us to discuss the work that led up to that moment. Today, we give that conversation a second listen.

