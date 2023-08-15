Acclaimed tenor Jamez McCorkle on his upcoming hometown performance in NOLA

Mississippi’s water has received plenty of scrutiny these last few years. Consumer Reports, Mississippi Today, the Clarion Ledger and Mississippi Public Broadcasting partnered to test water systems all over the state and found widespread contamination. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Danny McArthur joins us to discuss what residents will do now that they know what’s in their water.

Operatic tenor Jamez McCorkle impressed audiences and critics with his appearance in the world premiere of Rhiannon Giddens’ “Omar” at the Spoleto Festival in 2022, which won a Pulitzer Prize. McCorkle continued making debuts in opera houses across the country in the title role.

Now, the New Orleans native returns home this weekend for a Summer Gala Concert. He joins us to discuss his time on the road and his next steps.

The Marigny Opera Ballet is gearing up for its 2023-2024 season with a new executive director leading the company. Evan Hammond, who previously served as general manager of the Marigny Opera House Foundation, tells us about his new position and what’s in store for audiences in the season ahead.

